Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Aug. 2, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This weekend, those preparing to go back to school will not have to pay sales tax in certain Missouri cities. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- After months of battling flooding, the Lakeside Speedway will finally wave the green flag to start racing. (More)
LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- Beginning Saturday, the Kansas Department of Transportation will perform bridge repairs on U.S. Highway 69 over Interstate 35. (More)
KINGSTON, MO (AP) — The mother of a Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers said they came to the farm to look at cattle but that she can't see her son being involved in their deaths. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A meatball made in Kansas City will go where no KC meatball has gone before: space. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- A small airplane with engine trouble made a thrilling emergency landing Thursday to join the morning rush hour commute just outside Seattle. (More)
