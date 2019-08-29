Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Missouri drivers are no longer required to get inspections on vehicles less than 10 years old. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- He was naked and barefoot at 3 a.m. on a stranger’s front porch. Now, Northland neighbors want him found and police are on the case. (More)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- Facial recognition software is being used all over. From boarding a plane to unlocking your cell phone. Now, a local school district is using it. (More)
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- A woman says she was attacked by a Kansas City, Missouri firefighter and that it happened at a busy intersection near the Raytown, Kansas City line. The victim of the beating told her story to KCTV5 News. (More)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The new specialty pizza at Casey’s General Stores honors the Midwest! (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- More middle school and high school students in the United States are being exposed to secondhand vapor from e-cigarettes in public places, new research finds. (More)
