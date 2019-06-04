Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, June 4, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- One week after that destructive EF-4 tornado touched down the Linwood community is still picking up the pieces. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When police officers arrive at the scene of a tragic incident, it can oftentimes be traumatic for children. Therefore, one officer at KCPD East Patrol has decided to carry around a trunk full of toys to distract these children on traumatic scenes. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A multi-vehicle crash took a major toll on traffic off of Interstate 35 at Old 56 Highway. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Police are investigating after one person was shot and killed in Midtown. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – One of Zarda Bar-B-Q’s founding brothers has passed away. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
NEW YORK, NY (AP) -- Walmart is extending its debt-free college benefits to high schoolers as a way to attract and retain workers in a tight labor market. (more)
Sports
Boston Red Sox (30-29, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-40, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, MO; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.
