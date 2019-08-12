Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Aug. 12, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
CAMDENTON, MO (AP) -- The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died and another was seriously injured in separate incidents at the Lake of the Ozarks. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating the death of a 2-year-old child whose body was found inside a parked car. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — The choice was entirely hers. Only there really wasn't of one for Simone Biles to make. Sure, she could have taken her triple-twisting double-flip (aka "the triple-double") out of her floor exercise routine during the final night of the U.S. women's gymnastics championships on Sunday. She surely didn't need it to assure herself of another national title. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway launched her Democratic campaign for governor Monday by highlighting her efforts to uncover government waste and criticizing a new state law banning most abortions at the eighth week of pregnancy. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a double shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy and injured a woman late Saturday night. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Vivian Lord may be only 6 years old, but she's making her voice heard. This summer, when she began playing with plastic toy soldiers, she was struck by one glaring issue: There were no women. (More)
