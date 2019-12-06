Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Dec. 6, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Reporter Savannah Rudicel takes us behind-the-scenes as local and national shipping facilities are even busier than usual this December because of an abbreviated holiday season. (More)
SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) -- It's been 23 years since 15-year-old Tawnya Knight was killed, and the case remains unsolved to this day. Anchor Joe Chiodo digs deeper into the mystery surrounding her death, and the efforts to keep alive the search for her killer. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for an 81-year-old man who was last seen in Kansas City on Wednesday. (More)
BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The search for a missing mother in Bates County took a turn Thursday, as authorities released information that they found some of her belongings, including her cell phone, on the side of a local road. That search will continue Friday. (More)
FARMINGTON, MO (AP) -- A Missouri man has been sentenced to probation for hiding his mother’s corpse in a makeshift coffin and wooden vault in a storage shed after she died of what appear to be natural causes. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(AP) -- Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's testy exchange with a voter in Iowa threatens to overshadow his campaign and the critiques of the president during impeachment hearings. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As our Chiefs head to Foxborough to take on the Evil Empire, hear what OC Eric Bieniemy and DC Steve Spagnuolo have to say about facing Bill Belichick, Tom Brady and the Patriots' excellent defense. (More)
