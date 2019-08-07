Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019:
BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) -- A friendship ended over a cattle deal just a few weeks before two brothers from Wisconsin went missing. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- After a weekend full of violence one family is choosing to focus their attention on something positive. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- It’s back to school for some elementary students. Many students may have a safer walk to school thanks to summer sidewalk developments. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It doesn't matter if it's in a parking lot or your driveway. Criminals will smash your car window and steal anything inside. A KCTV5 News viewer asked Joe Chiodo how often it's happening and if it’s getting worse in KC. (more)
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Trump is bringing a message aimed at national unity and healing to the sites of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. But the words he offers for a divided America will be complicated by his own incendiary, anti-immigrant rhetoric that mirrors language linked to one of the shooters. (more)
(Meredith) – Walgreens announced that it will be closing 200 stores in the United States as it reduces its store count in the U.K., the company said on Tuesday. (more)
Kansas City Royals v. Boston Red Sox/ Boston, MA/ 6:10 p.m.
BOSTON, MA (AP) -- Jorge Soler didn't have to wait for the question about the Green Monster to be finished before breaking into a wide smile (more)
