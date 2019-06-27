Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, June 27, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is one step closer to passing its own regulations for medical marijuana. (more)
GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed late Wednesday evening. (more)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs player and now businessman who has served on local and state government boards is running for the U.S. Senate in Kansas. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — Jozy Altidore made an impression in first return to the United States' starting lineup. (more)
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County woman thought she was buying something nice for her grandkids. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC's coverage of the first Democratic debate of the 2020 campaign season has been interrupted by a technical snafu that forced the network to go into a lengthy commercial break. (more)
Sports
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A day after being removed from the air, Kevin Kietzman goes one-on-one with Dani Welniak about his comments on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid & the calls for him to step down permanently from his radio show. (more)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.