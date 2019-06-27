Your Morning Brief

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is one step closer to passing its own regulations for medical marijuana. (more)

GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a woman was shot and killed late Wednesday evening. (more)

TOPEKA, KS (AP) — A former Kansas City Chiefs player and now businessman who has served on local and state government boards is running for the U.S. Senate in Kansas. (more)

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) — Jozy Altidore made an impression in first return to the United States' starting lineup. (more)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A St. Louis County woman thought she was buying something nice for her grandkids. (more)

NEW YORK (AP) -- NBC's coverage of the first Democratic debate of the 2020 campaign season has been interrupted by a technical snafu that forced the network to go into a lengthy commercial break. (more)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A day after being removed from the air, Kevin Kietzman goes one-on-one with Dani Welniak about his comments on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid & the calls for him to step down permanently from his radio show. (more)

