Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Eleven days into December, there have been more homicides this year in Kansas City than all of last year. Authorities on both sides of the state line are coming together today in hopes of doing something about that. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A student group at a local university is putting an emphasis on helping students' stress this holiday season as anxiety looms over finals and family. (More)
MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas State University class is teaching students what it takes to successfully be an adult. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you’re bothered by all the social media companies collecting your data and selling it for advertisements, there is good news. Heading into the new year, several are creating a way for you to change that. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is experimenting with parking for scooters. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- IHOP, known for booth seating, table service and, of course, pancakes, is trying something a little different — a new fast casual restaurant concept called Flip'd. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu starred in a PETA video last year in which he sweated it out in a hot car to raise awareness on leaving pets in the car in the summer. Now the KC defensive back has a new PETA video out in which he's freezin' for a reason. (More)
