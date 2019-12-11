Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- Eleven days into December, there have been more homicides this year in Kansas City than all of last year. Authorities on both sides of the state line are coming together today in hopes of doing something about that. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A student group at a local university is putting an emphasis on helping students' stress this holiday season as anxiety looms over finals and family. (More)

MANHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- A Kansas State University class is teaching students what it takes to successfully be an adult. (More)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- If you’re bothered by all the social media companies collecting your data and selling it for advertisements, there is good news. Heading into the new year, several are creating a way for you to change that. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City is experimenting with parking for scooters. (More)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

(CNN) -- IHOP, known for booth seating, table service and, of course, pancakes, is trying something a little different — a new fast casual restaurant concept called Flip'd. (More)

Sports

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu starred in a PETA video last year in which he sweated it out in a hot car to raise awareness on leaving pets in the car in the summer. Now the KC defensive back has a new PETA video out in which he's freezin' for a reason. (More)

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.