Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Nov. 1, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
EDGERTON, KS (KCTV) -- A fiery wreck turned deadly early Friday morning when a semi crashed into a bridge, shutting down Interstate 35 in Johnson County. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Lincoln Prep football player continues to fight for his life after a rollover crash on an icy Kansas City street that also injured another person in the car. (More)
STULL, KS (KCTV) -- A seemingly harmless ghost legend has had real reverberations for a small Kansas town, in a special report from our own Nathan Vickers. (More)
GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- A Grandview bird rescue center is packed after taking in over 100 birds from a hoarding situation. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- A Catholic high school in Jefferson City is disciplining a teacher and coach after students reported that he used a racial slur during a class last week. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
CHICAGO, IL (CNN) -- A 7-year-old girl was shot while trick-or-treating Thursday night in Chicago. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- From his introduction in a Royals uniform to his history with the team across the state in St. Louis, KCTV5 has you covered as Mike Matheny is named the new manager of your Kansas City Royals. (More)
