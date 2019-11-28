Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- Six months after a tornado destroyed the small town of Linwood, KS, it's what the winds couldn't take that left the residents thankful. (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Four people were displaced by an early morning house fire on Thanksgiving in Olathe. (More)
(KCTV) -- It's going to be a busy holiday shopping season online. Here's how not to be targeted by online scammers. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- So far, so good. Holiday flights at KCI running smoothly this Thanksgiving despite construction, busy travel. (More)
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO (AP) -- Prosecutors have charged a Missouri man accused of killing his wife and stuffing her into a freezer. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
NEW YORK, NY (AP) -- Despite early concern because of the winds, officials are now optimistic that the balloons will be able to fly today for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. (More)
Sports
DETROIT (AP) -- It'll be your usual full football slate for Turkey Day. And in the first game of the day, a young quarterback is making his NFL debut. (More)
