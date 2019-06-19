Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, June 19, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A 34-year-old black man whose family was occasionally homeless during his childhood in Kansas City, Missouri, will become the city's 55th mayor. (more)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concerns Tuesday night during a city council meeting. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Property taxes are up way up, and homeowners are speaking out. (more)

SEATTLE, WA (AP) -- With Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals piling up the runs, Homer Bailey went on a mission Tuesday night. (more)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A holiday that is spreading across the U.S. and beyond, Juneteenth is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. (more)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Chances are you've heard about blue light blocking glasses. They look like traditional glasses but claim to protect our eyes from the light our screens give off. (more)

Sports

Kansas City Royals (25-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-46, fifth in the AL West)

Seattle; Wednesday, 5 p.m.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.