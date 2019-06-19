Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, June 19, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A 34-year-old black man whose family was occasionally homeless during his childhood in Kansas City, Missouri, will become the city's 55th mayor. (more)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Members of the LGBTQ community voiced their concerns Tuesday night during a city council meeting. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Property taxes are up way up, and homeowners are speaking out. (more)
SEATTLE, WA (AP) -- With Whit Merrifield and the Kansas City Royals piling up the runs, Homer Bailey went on a mission Tuesday night. (more)
WASHINGTON (AP) — A holiday that is spreading across the U.S. and beyond, Juneteenth is considered the oldest known celebration commemorating the ending of slavery in the United States. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Chances are you've heard about blue light blocking glasses. They look like traditional glasses but claim to protect our eyes from the light our screens give off. (more)
Kansas City Royals (25-48, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (31-46, fifth in the AL West)
Seattle; Wednesday, 5 p.m.
