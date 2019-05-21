Your Morning Brief

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, May 21, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Storms Monday evening caused tree damage and thousands of power outages after well-saturated grounds in combination with wind gusts near 40 mph pounded the area. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Business owners along Southwest Boulevard are hoping flash floods will not ruin their inventories or leave a destructive, muddy mess to clean up. (more)

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (AP) -- An intense storm system moved across the Southern Plains on Monday, spawning tornadoes that caused scattered damage and a deluge of rain but not the "particularly dangerous" twisters that forecasters had feared. (more)

MAHATTAN, KS (KCTV) -- Earl Woods, Tiger’s father, died in 2006. His remains are buried at Sunset Cemetery in Manhattan, KS. To find him, and the Woods family, you need a cemetery map. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- May is an exciting month for high school seniors, and there's one young man who has an especially good reason to celebrate. (more)

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -- Keanon Lowe, head football and track coach at Parkrose High School in northeast Portland, is being hailed as a hero after tackling a gunman in a classroom Friday. (more)

Kansas City Royals (16-31, fifth in the AL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (24-23, fourth in the AL Central)

St. Louis, MO; Tuesday, 7:15 p.m.

