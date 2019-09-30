Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Sept. 30, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two years after the owners had to be rescued from rising floodwaters that destroyed Coach's restaurant and other businesses at 103rd Street and Wornall Avenue, the building is coming down. (More)
WALDRON, MO (KCTV) – KCTV5 is working to find out more about how a Waldron toddler is doing after being hit by a car Sunday. (More)
HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Two weeks after his trial was at least temporarily canceled due to a mental evaluation, accused killer Kylr Yust has a court hearing today to determine where the case goes from here. KCTV5 will have the latest today on this. (More from last time)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – A local food service company says it’s committed to a $140 million project that would put a distribution center, offices and retails spaces on the site of the former Indian Springs Mall. (More)
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO (KCTV) – A Missouri man is facing charges after a woman fell out of the passenger window of his car and was fatally injured. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
SOUTH CAROLINA (CNN) -- Four whales stranded themselves on a South Carolina beach, before one of them died and three were euthanized, a local news station reported. (More)
Sports
DETROIT/KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Chiefs escaped with a wild win Sunday in Detroit. KCTV5 will have you covered today as the club reflects on their win and looks forward to a date with the Colts this weekend at Arrowhead Stadium. (More)
