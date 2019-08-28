Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re not a fan of spiders, this might not be one of your favorite summers. (more)
CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Local union workers are considering whether they will strike. (more)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Bananas have been pulled from produce shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store after a concern of possible contamination of blood. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We're getting a better idea of just how many people are applying for medical marijuana cards. We found the numbers after a viewer asked how to apply for one. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's never a dull moment in Danielle Reno's world. Reno runs Unleashed Pet Rescue in Merriam. Monday started with picking up a dog living in poor conditions, but when she got home, she found another surprise in her front yard. (more)
(CNN) -- USWNT star Carli Lloyd is "seriously considering" kicking in the NFL after nailing a 55-year field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice last week. (more)
Kansas City Royals v. Oakland A's/ 7:15 p.m./ Kansas City, MO
