Your Morning Brief

Before you head out the door this morning, here is your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today.

 (KCTV5)

Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019:

Five Things You Need to Know

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you’re not a fan of spiders, this might not be one of your favorite summers. (more)

CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Local union workers are considering whether they will strike. (more)

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Bananas have been pulled from produce shelves at a Hy-Vee grocery store after a concern of possible contamination of blood. (more)

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- We're getting a better idea of just how many people are applying for medical marijuana cards. We found the numbers after a viewer asked how to apply for one. (more)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There's never a dull moment in Danielle Reno's world. Reno runs Unleashed Pet Rescue in Merriam. Monday started with picking up a dog living in poor conditions, but when she got home, she found another surprise in her front yard. (more)

Forecast

Today’s Trending Story

(CNN) -- USWNT star Carli Lloyd is "seriously considering" kicking in the NFL after nailing a 55-year field goal at a Philadelphia Eagles practice last week. (more)

 

Sports

Kansas City Royals v. Oakland A's/ 7:15 p.m./ Kansas City, MO 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.