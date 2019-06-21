Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, June 21, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Tragic gun accidents kill and injure thousands of children every year, but one simple question can save your child’s life. (More)
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The battle over Missouri's only abortion clinic is back in court Friday, the deadline a judge imposed for the state to decide whether to renew the clinic's license. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Many Jackson County residents are ready to fight back against their high property tax assessments. Here are steps one local expert offered to help lower that tax bill. (More)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) - Johnson County authorities say a couple is charged with child abuse and endangerment after they brought a 5-year-old boy to a hospital weighing only 28 pounds. (More)
MISSION, KS (KCTV) – Rock Creek is a stream that’s frustrated people in Mission for years. As more and more water flows through Rock Creek, it’s eroded away at some of the surrounding homes and parking lots. Now, hope might be in sight for those living near the water. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
BOSTON (AP) — A Boston veterinary hospital got quite a surprise recently when a family brought in their bulldog after he stopped eating. The Angell Animal Medical Center found 19 baby pacifiers in the dog's stomach. (More)
