Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, June 13, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- A Missouri school principal is on paid leave after replying to a tweet from a gun control activist. (More)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KCTV) -- Hollywood couldn’t write a script more compelling than the Blues’ journey over the past five and a half months, culminating in the first Stanley Cup in the history of St. Louis. (More)
TOPEKA, KS (AP) -- The state is asking anyone who bought a rhododendron plant at Walmart stores in Kansas since April to destroy them. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A bill is headed to Missouri's governor which would let people to clean up the outside of abandoned houses in their neighborhoods. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- After loading the bases with nobody out in the eighth inning, the Detroit Tigers mustered only one run. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- It's been seen in the UK and Argentina. Versions of it have flown over border cities and protests around the US. Now, a feminist activist group has announced they are planning to fly a round, diapered Donald Trump baby balloon during the President's 4th of July address at the Lincoln Memorial. (More)
