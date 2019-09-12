Your Morning Brief

OVERLAND PARK, KS (AP) – The Shawnee Mission School District is set to settle a lawsuit that claimed the school district didn’t do enough to stop a male student from sexually assaulting a classmate in a middle school classroom. The suit claimed he had been reported for numerous unwanted advances before. (More)

COLUMBIA, MO (KCTV) – Enrollment is up at the University of Missouri for the first time since it became the college cultural epicenter for racial issues and equality in 2015. (More)

OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Almost two years after Overland Park police shot and killed a teenager who threatened suicide, a community group is pushing for changes in the police department. (More)

MISSOURI (AP) – A state audit has revealed Missouri taxpayers paid more than $200,000 for former Gov. Eric Greitens’ legal fees in the rape scandal that led to his resignation. (More)

BONNER SPRINGS, KS (KCTV) – The Budweiser Clydesdales visited the Kansas City metro area, giving local veterans free beer for a year while honoring their sacrifices. (More)

CALIFORNIA (CNN) – Last year’s Triple Crown winner Justify failed a drug test before he won the Kentucky Derby of horse racing in 2018. (More)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Chiefs react to star receiver Tyreek Hill’s shoulder injury, which will sideline him for 4-6 weeks. (More)

