Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Oct. 18, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Chiefs Kingdom is waiting with baited breath to find out the prognosis on superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ knee injury he suffered Thursday night in a win against the Denver Broncos. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – KCK/Wyandotte County officials on Thursday night approved a deal to keep the Kansas City T-Bones in KCK through $1 million in tax revenues. (More from when a local business owner closed in on buying the team)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A twin-engine aircraft had to make an emergency landing early Friday morning in downtown Kansas City because of low oil pressure and a left engine failure. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – After a multi-million-dollar scandal concerning erratic property assessments in Jackson County, the Board of Equalization says it is working on a solution to the tax mess. (More)
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – The Douglas County prosecutor says his office will no longer prosecute simple marijuana possession cases. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
NEW ORLEANS (AP) – The City of New Orleans says it has found a solution concerning the two giant cranes that tower over a partially-collapsed hotel project ahead of an anticipated tropical storm---They’re going to blow them up. (More)
Sports
MARYLAND (CNN) – The death of a professional American boxer in the ring this week sent shockwaves through the violent sport. But deaths in the squared circle are more common than you might think. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.