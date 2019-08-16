Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Aug. 16, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Students at Northeast Middle School are getting a one of a kind music education. (more)
PECK, KS (KCTV) -- Franklin Butch Morrell has a big compost pile just behind his house. It’s dirt that he’s really proud of. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We told you about issues with the elevators in the building ever since flooding happened in the courthouse in February. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Critics of a new Missouri law that bans abortions after eight weeks of pregnancy say they won't make a push to gather the signatures needed to block it pending a public vote, meaning it's on course to take effect at the end of the month. (more)
DES MOINES, IA (KCTV) -- For political junkies in the KC metro, the Iowa State Fair feels like going to Mecca. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Israel has granted permission for Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib to enter the country on humanitarian grounds to visit her grandmother and other relatives in the West Bank. (more)
