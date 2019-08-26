Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Aug. 26, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A violent weekend in Kansas City spills into the work week as police investigate their fifth homicide in two days. (more)
MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating at least five overnight burglaries at Johnson County businesses that may be related. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Critics of a new Missouri ban on abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy are asking a judge to block the law from taking effect this week. (more)
CLEVELAND, OH (AP) — José Ramírez swung and felt something crack. It was a bone in his right hand. It may as well have been Cleveland's postseason hopes. (more)
WICHITA, KS (AP) -- As Independence Community College begins a new football season this weekend, most things are different. (more)
NEW YORK (AP/Meredith) — A new environmental foundation backed by Leonardo DiCaprio is pledging $5 million in aid to the Amazon, which has been swept by wildfires. (more)
Kansas City Royals v. Oakland A's/ 7:15 p.m./ Kansas City, MO

