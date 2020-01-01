Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities have identified the victims in Tuesday's double fatal plane crash in Johnson County, but are still determining exactly what went wrong. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- More people today may be turning toward IV drips to cure that New Year's hangover. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- We will likely see charges filed today against a suspect in the triple murder of a family in KCK. (More)
MISSOURI (AP) -- Missouri will continue to allow lawfully admitted refugees to settle in the state in communities that request them. (More)
GARDEN CITY, KS (AP) -- A missing 15-year-old girl was rescued during a traffic stop in western Kansas. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
BAGHDAD, IRAQ (CNN) -- Security personnel at the US Embassy in Baghdad fired tear gas and rubber bullets at hundreds of protesters on Wednesday, as demonstrations at the compound entered a second day. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy is in the conversation for multiple head coaching positions around the NFL. (More)
