Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, May 28, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
BROOKVILLE, OH (AP) — A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Intense winds and saturated grounds has uprooted trees all over the metro creating a mess to clean up. (more)
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- Flags that once draped the caskets of fallen veterans are being restored after a strong storm damaged flagpoles, forcing flags to the ground. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A local Special Olympics volunteer coach was saddened when a tornado ripped through the Special Olympics Headquarters in Jefferson City, and the onslaught of weather forced the cancellation of the Summer Games in Springfield. (more)
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, MO (KCTV) -- An Overland Park man has drowned after an incident on the Lake of the Ozarks. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
EL PASO, TX (CNN) -- A group that raised millions of dollars in a GoFundMe campaign says it has broken ground on a project to build its own stretch of border wall on private property. (more)
Sports
MLB:
Kansas City Royals (18-34, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (23-29, third in the AL Central)
Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Baseball season maybe over for the Missouri Tigers, but they got to work when they got home. The team is helping clean-up storm damage. (more)
