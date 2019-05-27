Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, May 27, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Authorities say someone threw an explosive device into an SUV parked outside of a Kansas City, Kansas, apartment complex right before it blew up. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A police officer shot and killed a man who fled multiple times when the officer tried to arrest him over the weekend in Kansas City, Missouri. (More)
WICHITA, KS (AP) -- One year after Kansas lawmakers agreed to compensate people wrongfully convicted and incarcerated, the state has paid two claims, is negotiating one and is fighting two others. (More)
EL RENO, OK (AP) -- A tornado leveled a motel and tore through a mobile home park near Oklahoma City overnight, killing two people and injuring at least 29 others before a second twister raked a suburb of Tulsa more than 100 miles away, authorities said. (More)
(CNN) -- The FBI and local authorities in Utah are searching for a 5-year-old girl who disappeared from her family's home over the weekend. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Frank Baez got his first healthcare experience as a teenager, mopping floors and cleaning patients' rooms as a hospital janitor at New York University. This week, the 29-year-old got his nursing degree from NYU's Rory Meyers College of Nursing, after finishing an accelerated 15-month program. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) -- Johnny Russell had a hat trick and Sporting Kansas City beat the Seattle Sounders 3-2 on Sunday to snap a seven-game winless streak. (More)
(CNN) -- Bart Starr, the Hall of Fame Green Bay Packers quarterback who won the first two Super Bowl titles in the 1960s, died at the age of 85 in Birmingham, Alabama, the Packers said. (More)
