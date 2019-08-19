Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Aug. 19, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a homicide after finding a body off 71 highway and Red Bridge Road. (more)
BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) -- President Donald Trump dismissed concerns of recession on Sunday and offered an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week's steep drop in the financial markets. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Four Kansas City teens are recovering from gunshot wounds after an early morning shooting inside a hotel room. It happened at the Sheraton on the Plaza just before 3:30. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Pete Alonso wasn't even sure he was going to make the New York Mets' opening day roster, so even he never could have imagined the incredible season he's having. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- They’re some of the most passionate soccer fans in the world. Hear from the frenzied fans of the KC Cauldron and find out how they’ve helped Sporting KC and Kansas City become a world-class soccer destination. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
ATLANTA, GA (AP) -- Students in 77 Atlanta public schools are getting free breakfast and lunch, no matter their family income. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals v. Baltimore Orioles/ Baltimore, MD/ 6:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.