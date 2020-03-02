Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, March 2, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Basketball fans could be kept from watching any March Madness games in-person this year because of coronavirus concerns if the worst-case scenario comes to light. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A Kansas City coffee shop is doing its part to reduce waste by using glass jars that customers can return each time they come back for another cup of Joe. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A 25-year-old KCK man has been charged and may appear in court Monday in connection to the weekend shooting of five people in Westport. (More)
MISSOURI (AP) -- More than 800 appeals have been filed by companies that were denied state permits to grow, sell or distribute medical marijuana in Missouri. (More)
GOVE COUNTY, KS (AP) -- A motorcycle rider who was escorting the body of a World War II veteran died after he lost control of his motorcycle in western Kansas. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
ITALY (AP) -- Italy has been so overwhelmed by cases of the coronavirus, that they're bringing doctors out of retirement and accelerating the graduation of nursing students. (More)
Sports
TOKYO (AP) -- The spreading virus from China has been reported in more than 60 countries and puts the Tokyo Olympics at risk. The Olympics are to open on July 24 — less than five months away. The Paralympics follow on Aug. 25. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.