Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, June 24, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO. (KCTV) --- One person is dead following a wreck on Highway 169 and NW Barry Road. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The relentless rain has made it hard to plan anything outdoors, and that includes mowing the lawn. (more)
TONGANOXIE, KS (KCTV) -- The ACLU calls the incident, “moving while black.” Police in Tonganoxie put a man in handcuffs while he was moving furniture into his own home in August. Earlier in June, a state advisory board closed the case without investigating. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- In the span of a week, Hunter Dozier went from the injured list to the delivery room to the star role in the Kansas City Royals' 6-1 win over the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A fashion show held by Hope Faith Ministries was working to help homeless people. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
Orlando (WESH) -- You could call it 'daddy dress code' -- but without a doubt, one father's video addressing what his daughter wears in public is making the rounds. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals (27-51, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (42-35, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland, OH; Monday, 6 p.m.
