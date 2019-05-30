Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, May 30, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
BUCKNER, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after three Ford Mustangs were stolen from a Buckner car dealership. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Federal prosecutors in Kansas City say a Lee's Summit woman is among three Kenyan nationals indicted in a marriage fraud conspiracy. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) — Missouri's health department said Wednesday that the license for the state's only abortion clinic is in jeopardy because of a litany of problems, including "failed surgical abortions in which patients remained pregnant" and concerns about patient safety. (More)
LIBERTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Highway 152/Kansas Street Bridge over I-35 will close in the early evening hours on Friday. (More)
LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) – One woman lost something very special to her in the rubble after a tornado hit her home. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Alexa users can now order the voice-controlled assistant to forget what it's heard. Amazon's new feature could help people worried about their smart speaker collecting too much information. (More)
Sports
HOUSTON (AP) — A young fan was taken to the hospital after getting struck by a foul ball during Wednesday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and Houston Astros. (More)
