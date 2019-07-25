Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, July 25, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
BRAYMER, MO (KCTV) – The search continues for two Wisconsin brothers who went missing while checking out farms in Caldwell County, Mo. The property currently being searched was the subject in a federal cattle fraud case from three years ago. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – Lawrence Public Schools has passed a resolution opposing any action by immigration enforcement that would interfere with the education at the school district. (More)
LEVASY, MO (KCTV) – Weeks after flooding left much of Levasy under water, residents still “have a long way to go”. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Nurses at an intensive care nursery at Children’s Mercy Hospital are having their own massive baby boom, with 36 babies expected soon among the nurses. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A 30-year-old Kansas City man, who was shot by police after he resisted arrest, faces multiple felony charges. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
ATLANTA, GA (CNN) – Surveillance video caught a toddler climbing onto a conveyer belt and nearly being dumped into the luggage pile at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. (More)
Sports
ST JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – With Chiefs training camp starting up, reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes is getting acclimated to some new teammates, and star tight end Travis Kelce is just happy to see his quarterback. (More)
