Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, June 5, 2019:
ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) — A St. Louis judge ruled Tuesday that testimony from non-staff doctors at Missouri's only abortion clinic will not be necessary for a hearing that will determine if the clinic can remain open. (more)
CARENTAN, France (AP) — Parachutists are jumping over Normandy again, just as soldiers did 75 years ago for D-Day — but this time without being shot at. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Dozens of tickets will be sold in an upcoming lottery to see "Hamilton" at the Kansas City Music Hall. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- If you are headed out to Big Slick this weekend, you might need to keep your eye on the sky. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new study says that for gamers Kansas City ranks somewhere in the middle of the pack. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You can get to a lot of cities from KCI, but the planes don't go everywhere. A viewer asked KCTV5 News how the airport chooses their destinations. (more)
Boston Red Sox (31-29, third in the AL East) vs. Kansas City Royals (19-41, fifth in the AL Central)
Kansas City, MO; Wednesday, 7:15 p.m.
