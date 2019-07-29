Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, July 29, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- This weekend those preparing to go back to school will not have to pay sales tax in certain Missouri cities. (More)
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Northbound lanes of I-35 has reopened to traffic after an overhead sign came falling down onto the interstate with cars driving below. (More)
ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) — Tyreek Hill was contrite but repentant in his first comments since he was banished from the Kansas City Chiefs following an audio recording in which his then-fiancee accused him of hurting their son. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As the demolition of terminal A at KCI continues, airport officials are keeping a strong commitment to maximize environmental efficiency by looking at ways to reuse and recycle what it can of the building. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two men are dead after a shooting Sunday night. Neighbors were woken up by the gunfire near 21st Street and Askew Avenue about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN/Meredith) -- An Arkansas mother of three visited a closing Payless shoe store looking for inexpensive footwear for her children. She ended up with the store's entire inventory. (More)
Sports
Kansas City and Toronto meet to begin the three-game series. The Royals are 23-32 on their home turf. Kansas City hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .310 this season, led by Hunter Dozier with a mark of .367. (More)
