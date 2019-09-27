Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Sept. 27, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) – The Olathe School District is expected to file a lawsuit today against vaping company JUUL, saying schools have been forced to divert important resources to curb student vaping. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The autumn season is landing more teenagers in the emergency room, and fall sports are a major reason why. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The challenges facing young people may be to blame for millennials having less sex. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – An unruly passenger remains in custody in Platte County after forcing a flight from New York to LA to make an unscheduled landing at KCI. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City School District voted not to raise its tax levy. What that means for local residents. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
MONTREAL, QUEBEC (CNN) – A single tea bag can leak billions of pieces of microplastic into your brew, according to researchers at McGill University in Canada. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – Reigning NFL MVP Patrick Mahomes, now a veteran, isn’t afraid to be a more verbal leader anymore. (More)
