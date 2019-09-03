Your Morning Brief

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Today is the last day Jackson County property owners can turn in a formal appeal to the county, the next step in the controversial saga that has seen thousands of local properties assessed at what owners say is an incredibly-unreasonable rate. (More)

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – A judge may rule today whether the man accused of killing two local girls 10 years apart is competent to stand trial. And at least one doctor’s option submitted to the court says Kylr Yust is not mentally competent. (More)

JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Lake warnings concerning high bacteria levels have locals on edge about swimming in the water. (More)

KANSAS CITY, KS (AP) – Some Kansas City-area schools are combating a critical teacher shortage by turning to unqualified educators to fill classrooms. (More)

PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) – The local Operation BBQ Relief charity is headed to Florida to help potential victims of Hurricane Dorian. (More)

BAHAMAS (CNN) – Hurricane Dorian is slamming the Bahamas, having killed at least five people there. The hurricane now lingers just 100 miles away from West Palm Beach, Florida. (More)

JACKSONVILLE, FL (KCTV) – The Jacksonville Jaguars canceled practice ahead of the oncoming Hurricane Dorian, as NFL officials monitor this weekend’s planned game between the Jaguars and the Chiefs. (More)

