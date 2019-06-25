Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, June 25, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
HILLSDALE LAKE, KS (KCTV) -- Many state parks in Kansas are already handing out refunds to people who booked camping reservations for the Fourth of July. (more)
OLATHE, KS. (KCTV) --- A Tuesday morning fire resulted in over $100,000 worth of damage to the Agape Montessori School in Olathe, KS. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- When property tax bills skyrocketed across Jackson County, KCTV5 stood for you. Now empowered homeowners are fighting back after the deadline for an in-person appeal has now ended. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Multiple digital outlets are reporting that Tyreek Hill will meet with NFL investigators following local investigations earlier this year into reports of child abuse at the Kansas City Chiefs receiver’s home. (more)
CLEVELAND, OH (AP) -- Jason Kipnis spun as he approached home plate and deftly avoided being soaked with ice water by teammate Francisco Lindor. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle in the world, is standing on a pad in Florida ready to make the "most difficult launch" the rocket company has ever attempted, according to CEO Elon Musk. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals (27-52, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (43-35, second in the AL Central)
Cleveland, OH; Monday, 6:10 p.m.
