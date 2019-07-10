Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, July 10, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Across the area several groups are already preparing for the census. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after three people were shot on 24th and Quincy Streets. (more)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- An agreement has been reached to sell the Overland Park Sprint headquarters campus. (more)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – Fans know that Chiefs Kingdom stretches across the globe, but now the team is getting special from its home state. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The FDA is warning dog owners of a possible link between grain-free dog foods and heart disease, and a viewer asked us how grain-free foods got so popular with pet owners in the first place. (more)
LIBERTY, MO (Meredith) - A Missouri suspect tried hiding from police. Then, he passed gas so loudly that it led officers directly to him. (more)
CLEVELAND (AP) — For one night, the pitchers took back the power. (more)
