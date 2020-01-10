Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Jan. 10, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- As the KC metro area braces for the possibility of several inches of snow this weekend, KCTV5 has you covered on everything you need to know to stay safe and anticipate how the weather could impact your plans. (More)
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- Ahead of the snowfall, which cities are pre-treating, and which ones are waiting? Also, what are local utility companies doing to prepare? (More)
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Should law enforcement officers in Wyandotte County be required to live where they police? It's an issue the local government is looking at while surveying area residents. (More)
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Shawnee Mission teachers are looking for a raise, but they're at a stalemate with the district. (More)
MISSOURI (KMOV) -- A popular search site may be pegging people as sex offenders when they're not. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- A spokesman for the Iranian government said reports that missiles downed the Ukraine International Airlines flight that crashed near Tehran Wednesday are "a big lie," state-run media reported. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY (KCTV) -- In this week's KCTV5 Sports podcast...As the Chiefs prepare to face Houston in the AFC Divisional playoff round, a lot has changed from their first meeting in Week 6. Dani Welniak, Breland Moore, and Nikki Rushing discuss which changes will have the biggest impact. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.