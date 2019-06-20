Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, June 20, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
ST. LOUIS, MO (CBS News) – The Planned Parenthood clinic in the Central West End is expected to defy state law regarding abortion, CBS News reports. (More)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Roughly one in every six times someone is taken to an emergency room or checks in to the hospital, the treatment is followed by a "surprise" medical bill, according to a study released Thursday. And depending on where you live, the odds can be much higher. (More)
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- The Lee’s Summit School District’s first black superintendent scored a victory Wednesday night for equity training after months of turmoil that included racially volatile language that led to Sheriff’s Office patrols of his home. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Punched, kicked and beaten with a bat, even stabbed while on the job. All of these attacks happened in Kansas City and it’s happening across the country to bus drivers. (More)
LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- A bust in Lawrence sheds light on the spread of vaping to get high. Police seized thousands of vaping cartridges containing THC, the chemical in marijuana that causes the high. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
SAN DIEGO (KSWB-TV) -- A new study reveals that nearly half of the young people in the U.S. are doing away with deodorant. (More)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.