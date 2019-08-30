Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Aug. 30, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) – Raytown police are leading a multi-agency search for a four-year-old boy who went missing from his home early Friday morning. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Thousands of travelers will be on Kansas City area roadways and at KCI today to get a head start on Labor Day weekend travel. See that travel by the numbers, along with how the hurricane might affect it. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – A UMKC professor who alleged the university retaliated against him because of complaints involving another professor has been awarded $360,000 stemming from two lawsuits. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) – An off-duty Kansas City officer shot and killed a man after a disturbance downtown, police say. (More)
(CBS News) – Research shows the number of deaths resulting from drivers running red lights is at a 10-year high. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
MEMPHIS, TN (MEREDITH) – Police have arrested a mom and daughter accused of stealing $200 worth of crab legs. (More)
Sports
GREEN BAY, WI (AP) – Chiefs fall to the Packers in their last preseason tune-up before Saturday cuts. (More)
