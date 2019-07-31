Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, July 31, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A minor was shot overnight and collapsed next to a house after looking for help. Police are searching for whoever shot him. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On his last day as mayor, Sly James and local school leaders reflect on the pre-K plan that wasn’t. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – As the deadline for property tax appeals gets extended amid massive controversy, KCTV5 has you covered on what you need to know, along with a map showing the major property tax assessment discrepancies within Jackson County. (More)
MISSOURI (CBS News) – Planned Parenthood and the ACLU are suing Missouri over the state’s eight-week abortion ban. (More)
JACKSON COUNTY, MO (AP) – A cattle farm in Jackson County is looking to expand its operation by increasing its cattle count times seven, but nearby property owners---including Powell Gardens---are suing to try to stop it. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) – “Ain’t no excuse! Pick up that deuce!” A Phoenix is using chalk and shame to try to get his neighbors to pick up their dog poop! (More)
Sports
ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) – After years of a disappointing defense, the Chiefs hope their rebuild on that side of the ball shines through as the season approaches. (More)
