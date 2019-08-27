Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The man charged with the disappearance and death of two Kansas City area-women is trying to avoid a trial. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A person of interest in a Kansas City homicide is in custody after a deadly shooting overnight. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (AP) -- From huge rewards to calls for allowing Missouri cities to enact their own gun laws, leaders in St. Louis and Kansas City are grappling with a troubling rise in shooting deaths, especially those involving children. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A federal judge says he will issue an order Tuesday that will determine whether a law banning abortions at or after the eighth week of pregnancy takes effect this week. (more)
(CNN) -- Another menacing storm is on track to slam the Caribbean, including Puerto Rico, an island still grappling with the devastation of Hurricane Maria. (more)
(CNN) -- Kentucky fried plant-based chicken is coming to a KFC in Atlanta this week. (more)
Kansas City Royals v. Oakland A's/ 7:15 p.m./ Kansas City, MO
