Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Aug. 9, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
CLAYTON, MO (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death in Ferguson, his father will publicly call for reopening the investigation into the white police officer who fatally shot the black and unarmed 18-year-old. (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- A 14-year-old was killed in Olathe and now a 14-year-old has been arrested. Many of you may be wondering what happens next, so here’s a look at how the court system could treat a case like that. (More)
(CNN/Meredith) -- An armed man in his 20s was arrested Thursday afternoon after causing a panic at a Missouri Walmart, Springfield police said. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Following a long week of violence, Mayor Quinton Lucas is looking at solutions. On Thursday, he proposed two ordinances that are both aimed at banning minors possessing handguns. (More)
(CNN) -- Is this heaven? No, it's Iowa. And there will be a Major League Baseball game played there in 2020. The 1989 classic "Field of Dreams" is coming to life in the cornfields. MLB announced on Thursday that a regular-season game will be played on August 13, 2020, at the site where the iconic baseball movie was filmed, between the Yankees and White Sox. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(Meredith) -- Former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden said Thursday in a speech in Iowa that "poor kids are just as bright and just as talented as white kids." (More)
