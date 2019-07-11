Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, July 11, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – There is only a little more than a week left before the Harry Truman Presidential Library and Museum closes for an entire year. (more)
SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) -- High temperatures are hitting the metro area with temperatures in the 90’s and ‘feels like’ temperatures reaching triple digits. As high temperatures are come through the area, several day camps and sports camps are in session. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A company that owns a duck boat that sank on a Missouri lake last summer, killing 17 people, said that it has settled or is in the process of settling more than half of the lawsuits it faces. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Kansas City, Kansas Police Chief Terry Zeigler will retire in the fall. But he's stepping down amid controversy, so KCTV5 News asked him about that. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- 42-million Americans quit their jobs last year. Should you have been one of them? That is the subject of this week's Top 5. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- AT&T customers could soon be free of having to deal with annoying spam calls — or at least that's AT&T's plan. (more)
Sports
YORK, Pa. (AP) — "Robot umpires" have arrived. The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional baseball league to let a computer call balls and strikes. (more)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.