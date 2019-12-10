Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- In most schools in Kansas, students aren't allowed to vape or have vaping products on them. But that ban could soon extend to faculty and visitors as well. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, after the owner of Rockstar Burgers was charged with domestic assault, police tweeted for any other victims to come forward. Then Monday, police busted through the restaurant door to serve a search warrant on a separate accusation. (More)
GREENWOOD, MO (KCTV) – Monday night a crowd of people were standing in the parking lot unable to fit inside Greenwood City Hall. City leaders decided to postpone the meeting until everyone who wants to attend, could. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Regular workers and visitors to the Jackson County Courthouse haven't seen much movement with repairing various infrastructure issues since major flooding 10 months ago. But today, a $6.3 million elevator renovation project is under way. (More)
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Authorities allege a University of Kansas researcher received illegal discounts and avoided paying sales taxes for nearly two years. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) -- House Democrats are hours from crossing a somber point of no political return as they get set to roll out articles of impeachment Tuesday accusing President Donald Trump of abusing power and obstructing Congress. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Get to know Mizzou football's new head coach, Eliah Drinkwitz. (More)
