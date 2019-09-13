Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Sept. 13, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – Independence police are investigating after a Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy fatally shot a suspect who had several felony warrants Thursday. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – The American Royal World Series of BBQ opens up to the public Friday afternoon. One of the country’s biggest BBQ competitions is already a big party, as KCTV5 got up early to hang out with some of the pitmasters. (More)
MISSOURI (AP) – Missouri health officials have confirmed two people in the state are suffering from lung illnesses related to vaping, and seven other possible cases are also being investigated. (More)
ST JOSEPH, MO (AP) – A Buchanan County judge has found enough evidence to believe a 10-year-old committed arson in the death of a 14-year-old boy in a burned-out house. (More)
PARKVILLE, MO (KCTV) – Meet the Parkville woman with cancer who mixes chemo with crossfit. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
HOUSTON (CNN) – Presidential hopeful Beto O’Rourke causes a stir after saying, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47,” at Democratic debate. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO/LAS VEGAS (KCTV) – The construction worker who buried a Chiefs flag under the new Raiders’ stadium says he was banned from the job site and later made to sign papers while working on the Raiders training facility. (More)
