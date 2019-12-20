Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Friday, Dec. 20, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- As AAA anticipates a record-breaking 115 million people to fly over the next week, holiday travelers and Chiefs fans on the way to Chicago filled up Kansas City International Airport on Friday morning. (More)
INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence is taking out an $18 million loan to help fix some major city infrastructure problems. (More)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed in connection with the deaths of two brothers from Wisconsin. Among those named in the lawsuit is the mother of the man charged with murdering Nick and Justin Diemel. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A head-on collision Thursday morning killed a passenger on a bus used to transport people with disabilities. Another person in the other vehicle was also killed. (More)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old boy killed in 2017 has been accused by authorities of shooting a man described as a person of interest in the boy's death. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- CNN has eight takeaways from the final Democratic debate of 2019 from last night. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- The Chiefs have plenty to play for Sunday night in Chicago, as they try to get their hands on a first-round playoff bye. (More)
