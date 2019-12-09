Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Dec. 9, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A KCPD officer woke up overnight to find a man standing in his kitchen. The officer shot at the man, but the man ran off. (More)
BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- Every day that passes in the search for a missing Bates County mom, her family fears the worst. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Police in Kansas City no longer will provide suspects with a written copy of their rights and instead will give them a verbal Miranda warning as part of changes aimed at tackling violent crime. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO/FOXBORO, MA (KCTV) -- So what happened with the Chiefs' missing gear prior to their win at New England? (More)
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are trying to sort out exactly what happened Sunday evening in a disturbance involving several people, in which a woman was hit by a car and shots were fired. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- Democrats are heading into a momentous impeachment finale as they set the pace and scope of their charges against President Donald Trump -- prompting Republicans to escalate their effort to swamp the historic process in disinformation and partisanship. (More)
Sports
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We have full coverage following the Chiefs' big win in New England against the Patriots. What it means, and where the Chiefs go next. (More)
