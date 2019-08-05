Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Monday, Aug. 5, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- It was a violent weekend across the country and here at home. Kansas City had four homicides in four days. (more)
PLATTE COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- As back-to-school shopping begins, parents might find a new item at office supply stores. (more)
OMAHA, NE (AP) — Swarms of mayflies have emerged from under water along the Missouri River and are caking windshields on stretches of road between Omaha and Kansas City, forcing drivers to pull over and clean up the mess. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A museum that celebrates a century of children's literature with immersive galleries, dozens of exhibits and a lab to encourage young people to read and write is opening in a Kansas City warehouse next year. (more)
NEW YORK, NY (CBS) -- The number of mass shootings across the U.S. so far in 2019 has outpaced the number of days this year, according to a gun violence research group. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
BEVERLY HILLS, CA (AP) — Luke Perry will be honored in the season premiere of "Riverdale," with his former "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Shannen Doherty guest starring. (more)
Kansas City Sports
Kansas City Royals v. Boston Red Sox/ Boston, MA/ 6:10 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN (AP) — Devin Smeltzer's meditation routine kept him calm on the way to his first major league win. (more)
ST. JOSEPH, MO (AP) — There was no disputing who the featured running back was for the Kansas City Chiefs when they made the short trip up Interstate 29 for the start of training camp a year ago. (more)
