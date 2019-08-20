Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Before heading off to college, as many Missouri students are this week, most high school seniors will take the ACT or SAT. (more)
LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- It’s no question, there isn’t enough space in the Lee’s Summit Police Department’s 20-year-old building for the more than 100 officers on the force. (more)
ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV/KCTV) -- The reviewing process now begins for those trying to open a medical marijuana facility in Missouri. (more)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) --Lamonte McIntyre spent half of his life in prison for a crime he didn't commit, but after serious allegations of police corruption leading to this wrongful conviction, McIntyre was freed. (more)
BALTIMORE, MD (AP) -- To most of the 11,659 fans in attendance and the rest of the baseball world, it was little more than a meaningless game between two teams long out of contention. For Nick Dini, his family and friends, it was an unforgettable experience. (more)
Today’s Trending Story
OMAHA, NE (KMTV) -- One Nebraska man's day at the park has gone viral after he found a 2.12-carat diamond in Arkansas. Instead of selling it however, he decided to turn it into a ring, all with the help of an Omaha jewelry store. (more)
Sports
Kansas City Royals v. Baltimore Orioles/ Baltimore, MD/ 6:05 p.m.
