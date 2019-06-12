Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Wednesday, June 12, 2019:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are looking for the driver of a car that killed one person on 67th and Troost. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Drivers will need to use caution heading to work Wednesday due to wet roads. (more)
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) -- Kosovo is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the deployment of NATO troops in an operation that helped stop a Serb military crackdown on ethnic Albanians that left more than 10,000 dead. (more)
KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- Adalberto Mondesi and Terrance Gore used their speed to help the Kansas City Royals rally for a win. (more)
FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- Tires burning, traffic parted and criminals on the run. Why do police continue to chase even when it puts innocent lives in danger? Joe Chiodo answers the Good Question. (more)
(CNN) -- Globally, we are ingesting an average of 5 grams of plastic every week, the equivalent of a credit card, a new study suggests. (more)
