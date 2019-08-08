Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019:
Five Things You Need to Know
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating a 14-year-old Olathe boy's death as a homicide. (More)
PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- A growing number of parents are buying counterfeit or unsafe car seats, thinking they’re getting a great deal. The scam was a national conversation earlier this year, and now Prairie Village police say they’ve hit the metro. (More)
MISSION, KS (KCTV) -- After complaints, building inspectors found the front door of Mission Bowl unlocked and not secure. They said that could entice vagrants and vandals. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The demand came to Truman Medical Center via email, we’ve locked you out with ransomware. If you want the encryption key to get back in, you need to pony up. (More)
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The USDA is in trouble because they didn’t check their budget before announcing the move to Kansas City. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
(CNN) -- One of Hollywood's best-known villains, Danny Trejo, came to the rescue of a baby that was trapped in an overturned vehicle in Los Angeles. (More)
