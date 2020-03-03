Here are the top headlines in Kansas City for Tuesday, March 3, 2020:
Five Things You Need to Know
OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Black & Veatch employees return to work today for the first time since two of their colleagues were isolated with COVID-19 coronavirus symptoms. (More)
LINWOOD, KS (KCTV) -- The overnight deadly tornado in Nashville conjures up thoughts of the EF-4 Linwood tornado that ripped a path of devastation in May 2019, as Kansas and Missouri take part in Severe Weather Awareness Week. (More)
MISSOURI (AP) -- Medical marijuana sales in Missouri won’t likely begin until the second half of 2020, but the state health department has already approved more than 35,000 patients who want to use the drug, far exceeding projections. (More)
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 is working to gather more information on a double homicide that happened Monday night in KCK. (More)
JEFFERSON CITY, MO (AP) -- A Missouri man charged in the fatal shooting his 14-year-old classmate almost 30 years ago pleaded not guilty Monday to first-degree murder. (More)
Today’s Trending Story
SEATTLE (CNN) -- A nursing care and rehabilitation facility in the Seattle suburbs is now the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, with four deaths tied to the site and relatives and friends of its 108 patients barred from visiting. (More)
Sports
LAWRENCE, KS (AP) -- The Kansas Jayhawks head into the heart of March playing their best basketball of the season. (More)
